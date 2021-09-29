Detroit's Westin Book Cadillac to be sold to Chicago hotel developer

A Chicago-based hotel developer plans to purchase the Westin Book Cadillac in downtown Detroit.

As first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business, a document posted on the City of Detroit's website states that Book Cadillac Detroit Propco LLC, a subsidiary of Chicago-based Oxford Capital Hotels, plans to purchase and renovate the hotel at 1114 Washington.

Oxford will assume the $77 million in debt owed by Cleveland-based Ferchill Group.

The document, a tax incentive request, says Book Cadillac Detroit Propco LLC plans to spend $16 million to renovate the 97-year-old building.

Earlier this year, the Westin Book Cadillac headed into foreclosure as John J. Ferchill of Cadillac Funding Associates LLC, had been delinquent on a $77 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan since May 2020, according to commercial real estate research firm Trepp LLC.