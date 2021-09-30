Monroe Street Drive-In to return to downtown Detroit this fall

The Monroe Street Drive-In will return to downtown Detroit this fall with a couple new features, organizers say.

The drive-in, a partnership between Bedrock and Emagine Entertainment, begins Nov. 12 at 32 Monroe St. There will be showtimes every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through spring 2022.

“Last winter’s Monroe Street Drive-In Powered by Emagine showed us that thousands of families across metro Detroit need more safe, approachable activities to enjoy in their downtown, especially during the colder months when we’ve all been cooped up for so long,” Ivy Greaner, Bedrock’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “The theater is back this year for its sequel, but this time we want to do even more. We hope that the addition of outdoor seating and local artwork will help make this season unforgettable for all the right reasons.”

New features to the drive-in this year are nine new outdoor pods with seating for two to four guests. There will also be new artwork by Detroit’s Sheefy McFly displayed on the Campus Martius-facing side of the 60-foot-tall theater screen. McFly’s work was also featured on the floor of the Rollout Detroit Roller Rink downtown.

“I’m honored to design another installation at the Monroe Street space,” he said. “I have such a connection to this area since the creation of the Rollout Detroit Roller Rink this summer. I am excited to watch it evolve through the fall and winter seasons. I promise to beautify the space as abstract and Detroit as I possibly can, and I can’t wait to watch my hometown connect to it.”

Last season the drive-in theatre hosted 1,500 cars. Between the theatre and the roller skating rink this summer, Monroe Street Midway, the site has hosted more than 35,000 guests, according to Bedrock.

Tickets for the drive-in cost $20 per vehicle and can be reserved at DetroitDriveIn.com. Ticket sales launch at noon Nov. 9 or may be purchased in person the night of each show.