Kellogg workers strike at Battle Creek, three other plants

Detroit News staff and wire reports

Kellogg workers at the company's Battle Creek plant went on strike Tuesday, along with those in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Memphis, Tennessee, and Omaha, Nebraska, demanding better wages and benefits.

Members of Local 3G of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Milling workers union began picketing outside the Battle Creek facility on Porter Street at 1 a.m., along with workers at the Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Nebraska plants. Altogether, 1,400 BCTGM members joined the walkout, according to a statement the union posted on its website.

The facilities produce Kellogg cereals including Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes and Frosted Flakes.

“Kellogg’s response to these loyal, hardworking employees has been to demand these workers give up quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay," the union said. "The company continues to threaten to send additional jobs to Mexico if workers do not accept outrageous proposals that take away protections that workers have had for decades."

Kellogg did not immediately respond to phone and email messages from The Detroit News.