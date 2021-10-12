Detroit casinos bring in $110.4 million in revenue for September

Detroit's three casinos brought in $110.4 million in revenue in September, according to numbers the Michigan Gaming Control Board released Tuesday.

That's up more than 25% from the $87.9 million the casinos reported in monthly aggregate revenue last September, when they were operating at 15% capacity under health restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. September's results are down less than 2% from September 2019, when the casinos produced revenue of $112.3 million.

For the month, table games and slots generated $106.9 million in revenue, while retail sports betting generated $3.5 million.

Overall, MGM Grand Detroit captured the largest market share, 45%, while MotorCity Casino Hotel had 34% and Greektown Casino had 21%.

Revenues from table games and slots were up 21.6% from September 2020, but down 4.7% from August, the gaming control board said. MGM generated $48.4 million in gaming revenues last month, MotorCity reported $36.5 million and Greektown reported $22 million. All of the casinos generated more gaming revenue last month than they did in September 2020.

Through Sept. 30, revenue from table games and slots was up more than 100% overall compared with the same period in 2020, when the casinos were closed or operating under capacity restrictions for extended periods. They are now operating at full capacity.

Collectively, the three casinos paid $8.7 million in gaming taxes to the state in September, up from $7.1 million in September 2020. And they submitted $16.8 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city last month.

For the third quarter, aggregate revenue was up 112.9% over last year. MGM reported bringing in $154.4 million in gaming revenue for the quarter. MotorCity brought in $111.6 million, and Greektown generated $68.8 million. The casinos paid $27.1 million in gaming taxes to the state during that period, compared to $12.7 million in the third quarter of last year.

On the retail sports betting side, qualified adjusted gross receipts for September fell 20.9% compared with September 2020 but were up 109.8% over August, according to the MGCB.

MGM reported generating more than $1.3 million for the month, MotorCity reported more than $1.2 million and Greektown reported $883,813.

The casinos reported a total retail sports betting handle, or the amount waged by bettors, of more than $32.5 million last month.

They paid $130,885 in retail sports betting taxes to the site and $159,970 in taxes to the city.

Retail sports betting launched in Michigan in March 2020. Online gaming and sports betting launched in January; those results are reported by the state separately.

