September brings new state record of $102.4 million in internet gaming revenue

Online gaming and sports betting operators in Michigan reported $126.1 million in revenue in September, according to numbers released Thursday by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

That total includes a state record of $102.4 million in gross receipts tied to internet gaming. The previous record, which September's results beat by 5.3%, was recorded in August.

September's internet gaming record saw Michigan join New Jersey and Pennsylvania as the only three states to ever produce $100 million in monthly revenue, PlayMichigan.com, which covers the gambling industry, reported.

“Live dealer games have pushed online casino gaming to a new level,” Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the PlayUSA.com network, said in a statement. “The state’s industry will almost certainly reach $1 billion in revenue in its first year of existence, which is a remarkable milestone for such a young market.”

Internet sports betting, meanwhile, generated $23.7 million in total gross receipts for the month, a 49% increase over August. The total handle, or amount wagered, for the month was $354.3 million, up 84.2% from the previous month.

Internet gaming last month generated $92.3 million in adjusted gross receipts, which are used to calculate taxes and include deductions for the monetary value of free play incentives provided to and wagered by bettors. That's 5.4% more than August's total.

Internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts, however, were down more than 99% from August, to $17,399. The MGCB attributed the steep decline in adjusted gross receipts from online sports betting to a "large increase" in free play incentives.

Michigan's operators reported paying more than $19.3 million in taxes and payments to the state for September's online gambling activity. Of that total, $18.9 million was tied to internet gaming, while $426,873 came from online sports betting.

Detroit's three casinos reported paying $5.5 million in city wagering taxes and municipal service fees. Tribal operators reported $2.1 million in wagering payments to the tribes' governing bodies.

From Jan. 22, when online gambling launched in the state, through Sept. 30, aggregate internet gaming adjusted gross receipts totaled $698.5 million. For internet sports betting, that figure is $60.5 million.

In September, the state had 14 operators that were authorized for both forms of online wagering.

The state operates a 24-hour, toll-free problem gambling helpline at 1-800-270-7117.

