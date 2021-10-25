DTE, Consumers Energy launch community solar education campaign

Michigan’s two largest utility companies on Monday launched an education campaign to promote Michigan communities "going solar" together.

Calling the initiative a first-in-the-nation, CMS Energy Co.'s Consumers Energy and DTE Energy Co. said MI Community Solar will educate residents on existing and future opportunities to participate in renewable energy programs through a regulated and shared energy system. Both companies are investing toward a carbon-neutral future that will rely increasingly upon solar energy generation and other renewable resources.

The campaign will highlight voluntary community solar projects, some of the Midwest's largest solar parks in the state and increasing renewable energy access to traditionally underserved areas.

“MI Community Solar is an inclusive, equitable approach to building a community of solar participants, powered by all of us and supporting a greener future for Michigan,” Sarah Nielsen, Consumers Energy's executive director of demand-side management, said in a statement. “We’re also building sustainable communities by supporting good union jobs going to local workers — because we must ensure that the transition to a green economy is just, and that workers are not left behind.”

Michigan’s utilities are investing billions of dollars into new community solar projects over the next few years. MI Community Solar programs, including DTE’s MIGreenPower offering in southeast Michigan and Consumers Energy’s Solar Gardens in three locations throughout Michigan, allow Michigan residents to use clean energy for an additional cost per month.

“MI Community Solar is not just about the great work we’re doing today to build communities of solar users; it’s about more solar projects to come from DTE and other Michigan energy companies,” Brian Calka, DTE's director of renewable energy solutions, said in a statement. “We are also moving at a much faster pace gaining economies of scale that can’t be replicated in the private market.”

Earlier this year, Consumers Energy said it plans to add 8,000 megawatt-hours of solar energy by 2040. It is a part of its pending proposal subject to approval of the Michigan Public Service Commission that would include more than $1 billion in investments and end its use of coal by 2025. The Jackson-based utility is seeking to become carbon neutral by 2040.

DTE operates 50 wind and solar farms in Michigan, which it says generate enough energy to power nearly 700,000 homes. By 2025, it expects it will generate enough renewable energy to power roughly 1.3 million homes — about 15% of its energy mix. The Detroit-based utility is seeking to go carbon neutral by 2050.

DTE Energy electric customers can sign up for MIGreenPower at https://newlook.dteenergy.com/wps/wcm/connect/dte-web/quicklinks/migreenpower. Consumers Energy electric customers can get more information at https://www.consumersenergy.com/residential/renewable-energy.

