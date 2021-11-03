Nessel, Gilchrist tout job program for nonviolent offenders in 3 Michigan counties

Detroit — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday a jobs program to match Michigan residents accused of low-level, nonviolent criminal offenses with businesses in need of workers.

Jobs Court, Nessel said, is a pilot program designed to give up to 450 eligible defendants in Wayne, Genesee and Marquette counties access to "good-paying jobs with benefits" in order to divert them from the criminal justice system and address labor shortages that are plaguing many Michigan businesses.

Successful completion of the program, which includes a participant remaining employed for at least one year, could lead to a dismissal of their charges by county prosecutors.

"We're focusing on opportunities to transform lives and reshape communities," said Nessel. "Program participants will also be eligible for wraparound services, things like access to transportation, childcare, and counseling services."

Nessel called on the legislature to approve $5.5 million for the program at a press conference at the Goodwill Flip the Script North End Career Center. She was joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and other stakeholders.

"We believe that people ought to be paid a living wage," Nessel told The Detroit News after the event, adding that she expected employers to pay participants $15 an hour, which she said the job market could sustain with "so many businesses out there that are just starving for workers."

"We want to make sure that they get these workers, but we want to make sure that these workers feel like they're ... being paid an appropriate amount because that's how they're going to keep those jobs later."

While the program is expected to roll out in three counties, its architects want it to serve as a blueprint for wider expansion.

“My hope is that we'll see this, at some point, in every county in the state and probably other states will learn from us,” said Nessel.

The program is being supported by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and will be a part of the MI Safe Communities framework that was proposed by her administration in August. That proposal would use $75 million to increase support for police and reduce crime.

"This is a partnership between the private sector, the public sector, the criminal justice system," said Gilcrest II. "All those coming together, again, to position people for success. Because, ultimately, that's what these programs, what everything we need to do as public servants, needs to be about."

Wayne County is projected to have the largest number of participants in Jobs Court, with Worthy announcing that her office would nominate 200 eligible defendants to the program that she commended as a successful example of restorative justice.

"If they successfully stay in their job for that year, or whatever is prescribed, my office will completely dismiss their case," said Worthy. "...That case will be gone, it would be like they never pled guilty."

Genesee County and Marquette counties are expected to choose 150 and 100 participants respectively.