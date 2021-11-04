Barstool's Dave Portnoy accused of sexual misconduct in report; he denies it

Detroit News staff and wire reports

Dave Portnoy, the controversial founder of Barstool Sports, is accused by several unidentified women of sexual misconduct in a Business Insider report published Thursday.

Portnoy denied the allegations of sexual misconduct against him in two videos posted on social media Thursday, saying the two encounters described were consensual.

Shares of Penn National Gaming Inc., which bought a 36% stake in Portnoy’s Barstool Sports in January 2020 and has an agreement to buy the rest of Barstool, tumbled 21% Thursday, closing at $57.40, wiping out some $2.5 billion in market value. The stock had already fallen earlier in the session after the company missed on some profit measures on its quarterly report.

A Penn representative said Thursday in an email: “The company takes this matter seriously” and was still “gathering facts.”

In a separate email, Barstool said the report does not involve workplace behavior. “As a matter of policy, we do not comment on the private lives of our employees,” the company said. “But we take this matter seriously and are monitoring it closely.”

Penn, a casino operator, has been using the Barstool brand to roll out sports betting offerings across the country, as well as licensing it for food delivery and other products.

In Detroit, Greektown Casino's platform provider partner is Barstool Sportsbook. Portnoy visited Detroit in January to support the sportsbook's launch at the casino.

Portnoy, a University Michigan graduate and social media influencer, also has made frequent appearances in Metro Detroit for other reasons. He used some of his influence through his popular pizza reviews to boost the businesses of Detroit Style Pizza Co. in St. Clair Shores and Fredi the PizzaMan in Melvindale.

Detroit News staff and Bloomberg contributed.