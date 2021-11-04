Home Point Capital reports $71M profit in 3rd quarter, but it's less than last year

Home Point Capital Inc. posted a net income of $71.2 million in the third quarter, a 73% drop the same period a year ago, as increasing competition and less total loan volume than 2020's explosive year weigh on the industry.

Home Point originated $20.8 billion in loan volume in the third quarter, up 15% year-over-year, but the Ann Arbor-based lender's gain-on-sale margin decreased 71% year-over-year. As 2021 nears its close, lenders may face even more challenges next year with the industry forecasting another decrease in demand.

“Our financial and operating results for the third quarter demonstrate the flexibility of Home Point Capital’s business model and team, particularly as we navigate through a challenging and competitive environment,” Home Point CEO Willie Newman said in a statement.

“We executed on a number of priorities during the third quarter including expanding our broker partner network, continuing to roll out productivity and efficiency initiatives, enhancing Homepoint’s partner and customer experience, and diversifying our capital markets execution alternatives. We remain focused on optimizing our business to create sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders.”

But it could get more difficult to do: The overall mortgage industry is expected to contract to $3.8 trillion in originations this year, down from $4.1 trillion last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, which predicts another decrease in 2022 to $2.5 trillion. A significant portion comes from a decrease in refinances, which are expected to drop to 33% of mortgages from 64% last year.

Home Point reported net revenue of $274.6 million in July through September, a 46% decrease from the prior-year quarter. It lost 51 cents per share, a 74% drop. Expenses increased 7.3% year-over-year to $175.3 million. Home Point seeks to reduce the cost to originate a loan to $900 from $1,000.

Home Point is primarily a wholesale lender, which means it sells mortgages through mortgage brokers who work with multiple lenders to find their clients the best rates and products for them. Home Point now has 7,452 broker partners, up by more than 2,500 year-over-year.

That growth comes after Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. said in March it would stop doing business with brokers who continue to work with Detroit's Rocket Companies Inc. and Wisconsin’s Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Newman has said Home Point expects to end the year with more than 8,000 brokers, though that's still shy of Rocket and UWM.

Home Point's originations segment contributed $67.3 million in profit the third quarter, down 84% year-over-year. Refinances represented 65% of Home Point's second-quarter mix, down from 71% in 2020. The remaining 35% came from purchases.

Home Point retains the servicing for most of its loans; that segment made $86.2 million after losing money a year ago. The unpaid principal balance for that portfolio totaled $125.8 billion at the end of September, up 70% from the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Home Point at the end of September had $550 million in available liquidity, including $160.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, a 41% decrease from a year ago. Although it entered the capital markets in January, Home Point didn't actually see an influx in money to its coffers from the IPO. The offering came from private Home Point investors, but it now provides the company an opportunity to tap public investors for funds.

Rocket, which includes its Rocket Mortgage lending business, title insurer Amrock LLC, automotive retail marketplace Rocket Auto and more, will report third-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. UWM will post its results Tuesday.

