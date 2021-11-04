Kellogg is importing cereal during strike, CEO says

Deena Shanker

Bloomberg

Kellogg Co. is bringing in cereal from abroad to help supply the U.S. market as workers continue striking at its four cereal plants in the country, including one in Battle Creek.

“We have plants in Mexico, Canada, the U.K. — Manchester is a very big cereal plant — and even as far away as Australia,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Cahillane said in an interview. “So we’ll leverage the totality of our global network.”

The U.S. plants affected by the strike are being operated by a combination of replacement workers and salaried staff. “All four plants are running and increasing their output on a daily basis and that will continue as long as necessary,” Cahillane said.

On Wednesday, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said it would not recommend the company’s latest proposal — which was characterized by the company as its “last, best, final offer” — and would not bring it to workers for a vote.

The company countered that the union’s proposals are “unsustainable and unrealistic.” It’s unclear when talks will resume.