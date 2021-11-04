Level One Bancorp Inc. to merge with Indiana-based bank in $323.5 million deal

Farmington Hills-based Level One Bancorp Inc. will merge into Indiana-based First Merchants Corp. in a deal valued at $323.5 million, officials announced Thursday.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022 following by a system integration in the third quarter of 2022.

Level One, founded in 2007, has 16 banking center locations in southeast Michigan. It touts itself as one of the largest community banks in the state with consistent double-digit loan and deposit growth rates.

“This partnership brings together two organizations with very similar cultures and a go-to-market strategy that allows us to build upon our strong commercial banking performance while also leveraging the momentum and growth we have developed in consumer banking and residential mortgage lending in recent years," said Level One President Tim Mackay said in a statement Thursday.

First Merchants and Level One will have combined assets of $17.6 billion and 122 banking offices across Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois, officials said.

"Like First Merchants, Level One Bank has a strong customer-focused history and a deep-rooted commitment to community banking," said Mark Hardwick, chief executive officer of First Merchants. "We are excited they have chosen to become the newest member of the First Merchants family."

The merger will retain several Level One executives, including Mackay; Gregory Wernette, chief lending officer, and Eva Scurlock, corporate secretary and risk management officer. Executives retiring at the completion of the merger are Patrick Fehring, chairman and chief executive officer; Lani Barrett, chief human resources officer, and David Walker, chief financial officer.

The upcoming merger is among the latest bank mergers involving Michigan-based institutions.

Earlier this year, New York Community Bancorp announced plans to buy Troy-based Flagstar Bancorp Inc. Also this year, TCF Financial Corp. and Huntington Bancshares Inc. finalized their merger.

