Biden called Walmart, UPS, FedEx, Target CEOs on supply chain

Josh Wingrove

Bloomberg

President Joe Biden spoke with the chief executive officers of Walmart Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corp. and Target Corp. on Tuesday to discuss easing supply chain bottlenecks, according to a White House official.

Biden and the executives — Walmart’s Doug McMillon, UPS’s Carol B. Tome, Fred Smith of FedEx and Target’s Brian Cornell — talked about potential moves to speed up deliveries and lower prices, the official said, without elaborating.

Biden received updates from the companies and was told store shelves will be well stocked for the holiday season, the official said. Biden has been under pressure to clear supply chain logjams and ease inflationary pressures as consumers begin their holiday shopping.