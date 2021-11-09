UWM reports record origination volume for 3rd quarter

United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. on Tuesday recorded originations up 16% year-over-year in the third quarter, though net income dropped 77% amid increasing competition in the market.

Pontiac-based UWM posted a profit of $329.9 million in the third quarter on $63 billion in closed volume, surpassing its guidance for the quarter. Its gain-on-sale margin dropped to 0.94% from 3.18% last year, but that remained at the upper end of its projections. The decrease comes as last year's pandemic-induced boom is cooling with interest rates ticking up and fewer people refinancing, increasing the competition among lenders as demand shrinks.

"We demonstrated the strength of our business by delivering our best quarter of all-time in terms of overall production and purchase production," CEO Mat Ishbia said in a statement. "As we have said previously, UWM is built to succeed not only when there is a refi boom and margins are at record highs, but also when margins are compressed and purchase business drives the volume."

Net income also included a $170.5 million decline in fair value of mortgage servicing rights as compared to $1.5 billion of net income for the year-ago period inclusive of $68.9 million of expenses related to amortization, impairment and pay-offs of the servicing rights.

UWM had forecast its third-quarter volume would be between $57 billion and $62 billion with a gain-on-sale margin between 0.75% and 1%. The results continue to tighten the gap between it and crosstown rival Rocket Mortgage, which last week posted $88.05 billion in originations for the July-to-September quarter, a 1% drop-year-over.

Ishbia has set his eyes on surpassing Rocket Mortgage by 2024 as the country's largest direct mortgage lender, despite UWM exclusively selling loans through mortgage brokers who find products and rates from various lenders for their clients. Rocket also originate these wholesale loans, but it loans directly to homeowners, too. UWM earlier this year said it no longer would do business with brokers who continue to work with Rocket and Wisconsin-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

UWM expects fourth-quarter originations will fall between $52 billion and $60 billion as home purchases slow around the holidays with profit margins falling between 0.85% and 1.05%. Rocket is predicting closing between $75 billion and $80 billion in loans and surpassing 2020's record origination volume.

In the third quarter, UWM's revenue fell 62% year-over-year to $690.3 million, and expenses decreased 6.7% to $357 million. Loans for home purchases jumped to represent 42% of UWM's mix for the quarter to $26.5 billion, up almost double year-over-year. The rest of the $36.5 billion came from refinances, a 13% decrease.

The time it took to close a loan on average was 19 days during the quarter. The company is looking to decrease that to 12. It introduced new technology, including that BOLT that can provider initial underwrite approval for qualified borrowers in as little as 15 minutes and decrease loan costs. UWM last month began contracting with appraisers in an effort to speed up the closing process. It also piloted accepting cryptocurrencies for mortgage payments, but is stopping short of a broader use.

The company's more than 60-day delinquency rate was at 1.01%, and its forbearance rate was 0.83% as the COVID-19 pandemic has created economic disruption.

The company ended September with $950.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, a 96% increase from a year ago. On Jan. 6, UWM will pay a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share of Class A common stock as of Dec. 10.

Rocket Companies Inc., which includes Rocket Mortgage, title insurer Amrock LLC, automotive retail marketplace Rocket Auto and more, last week said it made $1.393 billion in net income in the third quarter. Ann Arbor-based Home Point Capital Inc., a mostly wholesale lender, posted net income of $71.2 million on $20.8 billion in originations.

