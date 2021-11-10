EV startup, Ford partner Rivian Automotive slated for stock market debut

Electric vehicle maker and Ford Motor Co. partner Rivian Automotive is slated to make its stock market debut Wednesday in what is expected to be one of the largest-ever initial public offerings.

The California-based company, which recently became the first automaker to bring an electric pickup to market with the launch of its R1T truck, on Tuesday priced its stock at $78 per share to raise about $11.9 billion. It was slated on Wednesday to begin trading in New York under the ticker symbol "RIVN."

Rivian sold 153 million shares in the offering, making it the largest IPO of the year and the sixth-largest ever on a U.S. exchange, according to data compiled by and reported by Bloomberg.

Rivian's gains stand to handsomely benefit Ford, which has a stake in the startup. Amazon — for which Rivian plans to build commercial delivery vans — also has a significant stake in the company.

Ford has a 10% stake in Rivian, according to a form it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. It holds 101,947,494 in the startup's Class A common stake, which, at $78 per share, would put the value of Ford's stake at nearly $8 billion.

“Rivian is a strategic investment, and we continue to explore ways for potential collaboration," Ford spokesperson Ian Thibodeau said Wednesday.

The companies initially had planned to partner on development of an electric Lincoln vehicle, but backed away from those plans.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski