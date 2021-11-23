See what time stores open for Black Friday deals

Walmart Inc., Target Corp., Best Buy Co. Inc. are just some of the stores choosing to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The pandemic pushed stores to make changes for one of the busiest shopping weekends and end a years-long urge to open on the holiday. Shopping malls locally are also following suit.

"Every year, retailers make the decision on whether or not to be open on Thanksgiving Day. It depends on that individual retailer's consumers, it depends on their employees and how their business operates. But I would say in general we are seeing a move to closing stores on Thanksgiving Day," said Katherine Cullen, senior director for industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation, which is forecasting record holiday sales of between $843.4 billion and $859 billion.

"Retailers are seeing their workforce has been at the frontlines during the pandemic serving consumers and it's an opportunity to give them a break to let them enjoy the holiday with their family."

Store hours may vary depending on location, but here are the general hours for major retailers and local shopping centers:

Bed Bath and Beyond : Closed Thanksgiving, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Bass Pro Shops : Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving, and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving, and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Best Buy : Closed Thanksgiving, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Big Lots: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday

Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday Cabela's : Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving, and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving, and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Dick’s Sporting Goods : Closed Thanksgiving, open 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Black Friday Dollar General : Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, regular hours Black Friday

: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, regular hours Black Friday Dunham’s : Closed Thanksgiving, most stores open at 4 a.m. on Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, most stores open at 4 a.m. on Black Friday Fairlane Mall : Closed Thanksgiving, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Five Below : Closed Thanksgiving, open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Great Lakes Crossing Outlets : Closed Thanksgiving, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Home Depot : Closed Thanksgiving, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday JCPenney’s : Closed Thanksgiving, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Kohl’s : Closed Thanksgiving, open 5 a.m. to midnight Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 5 a.m. to midnight Black Friday Laurel Park Place : Closed Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Lowe’s : Closed Thanksgiving, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Macy’s : Closed Thanksgiving, open 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Black Friday Michael’s : Closed Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Meijer : Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thanksgiving, 6 a.m. to midnight Black Friday

: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thanksgiving, 6 a.m. to midnight Black Friday Nordstrom : Hours depend on location

: Hours depend on location Oakland Mall : Closed Thanksgiving, open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Old Navy : Closed Thanksgiving, open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday Partridge Creek Mall : Closed Thanksgiving, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Petco : Closed Thanksgiving, open 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday (check local listings for specific store hours)

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday (check local listings for specific store hours) Petsmart : Closed Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Sam’s Club : Closed Thanksgiving, open at 8 a.m. for plus members, 10 a.m. for others and closes at 8 p.m.

: Closed Thanksgiving, open at 8 a.m. for plus members, 10 a.m. for others and closes at 8 p.m. Somerset : Closed Thanksgiving, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Southland Mall : Closed Thanksgiving, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Staples : Closed Thanksgiving, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Black Friday Target : Closed Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday TJ Maxx / Marshall’s / Home Goods / Sierra / Homesense : Closed Thanksgiving, most stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, most stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Twelve Oaks Mall : Closed Thanksgiving, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Walmart: Closed Thanksgiving, open 5 a.m. to 11p.m. Black Friday

Experts say consumers should get out early for the deals they want, expect potentially higher prices and maybe longer lines amid rising supply costs and a labor shortage.

The NRF encourages "people if there are top items that you really are looking to get to check what retailers are saying," Cullen said. "A lot of retailers are putting information on their websites or in their mobile apps that tell you if something's available and where it's available."