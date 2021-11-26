Retailers still offer big deals this Black Friday despite 'waiting game' for supplies

Novi — A line of shoppers swung around the corner of the Best Buy store in Novi ahead of its 5 a.m. opening Friday, as customers sought to find deals on laptops, TVs and hard-to-find gaming consoles.

Global supply-chain struggles and labor shortages aren't stopping major retailers and small businesses from offering sales on Black Friday and eyeing the strongest holiday season in almost a quarter-century.

Although many stores, including Walmart Inc. and Target Corp., closed again on Thanksgiving Day, global consulting firm AlixPartners is forecasting U.S. retail holiday sales will increase 10% to 13% over last year’s holiday season for the strongest holiday sales period since 1999.

Shoppers began lining up outside Best Buy around 3 a.m. Waking up is worth it, says Adam McCann, 16, and Kegan Abbott, 15, of Oakland County, who were looking to get gaming computers and a virtual-reality headset: "We're in the front of the line," McCann said.

Others were less optimistic: "It's definitely not worth it for us," said Paul Calin, 27, of Farmington Hills, who was bundled up in a winter coat this 28-degree morning to get a laptop for school. "The deals are fine. It's just too cold."

Demand remains strong after consumers saved their money and paid off debts after dealing with more than a year of uncertainty brought by the pandemic. Consumers now are looking to spend money this holiday season. Sales include TVs under $300 at Target to $199 recliners at Big Lots Inc.

"America saved money during the shutdown," said James Hines, a professor of economics at the University of Michigan. "People want things. They've put off getting things, and government programs have stimulated demand and continue to stimulate demand."

Sierra Duncan, 22, of Northville pushed a flat-bed cart with three TVs to the vehicle after a successful shopping expedition at Best Buy.

"TVs were all at least $100 off," she said. "I always flip through the pages to look for ads and stuff. We're going to Old Navy next for clothing for the year."

Sebastian Semma, 20, of Novi and relative Joe Badro, 22, of West Bloomfield loaded up several TVs up to 70 inches into their vehicles.

"I just bought a house," Semma said. "He just bought a house. We saved a bunch of money."

Daniel Ramon, 55, of Livonia just had gotten off his shift at Stellantis NV's Sterling Heights Assembly Plant and swung by Best Buy for two LED ring lights: "They were for my daughters," he said. "I got them on sale." Next stop was Target.

Rebel Nell, a Detroit-based handmade jewelry shop that looks to hire people with barriers to employment, will be ready for shoppers with enough supply and workers staffed on the grand opening day of its Twelve Oaks Mall location on Black Friday. The store is offering 25% off its sale items for the occasion.

"This is a unique year for small businesses," said Amy Peterson, Rebel Nell co-founder and CEO. "I don't think any of us know what to expect because we're still not out of the clear with COVID. I hope that the push and support for small businesses is still there because we actually need it more this year."

After the continued pandemic challenges, the holiday season "is a great opportunity for small businesses to make up for that by being a place where people think to buy their holiday gift," Peterson said. "It really does make a huge difference, not only for the small businesses and small business owners, but for the community that they serve as well as the people they employ."

Despite the boost to the economy from an increase in holiday spending, there's concern over rising inflation brought on, in part, by low supply and high demand. The pandemic crunched the global supply chain, slowing down the manufacturing and delivery of products and caused businesses to wrestle with meeting demand.

Delorean Ferrell, 35, of Novi began waiting outside Best Buy in hopes of grabbing a PlayStation 5, a gaming console whose production has been hit by the global shortage of microchips: "I don't even know if they have it," he said. "I hope so."

This location, however, didn't have the PS5 in stock when it's doors opened. Shelves for the Nintendo Switch also were bare.

Others didn't see the sales they were hoping for: "I was looking for a good deal on the new iPhone," Kumar Guru, 30, of Farmington Hills said of another product hit by the semiconductor shortage. "They didn't really have any."

The consumer price index increased 6.2% from October 2020 to October 2021, marking the largest increase since the period ending November 1990, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The level of rising inflation could stifle economic growth, but beyond that, it could severely affect prices on certain goods and services more than others.

"Part of the difficulty is that there is no single inflation rate for the whole economy," Hines said. "Different things that people buy inflate at different rates. ... It's not like the whole economy's inflation rate is 6%; it's not like every price went up 6% — some went up 10% and some went up 2%. That's what really hits people."

He cited senior citizens who might find the price of home health care going "way up and so their purchasing power has just gone down by 30%."

Marilyn Pancake of Northville, who described herself as "over 75," picked up a replacement for her 14-year-old television: "I wanted to buy myself a new TV. I think this is a big enough purchase that I will just stick with that."

Krispy Addicts Clothing Boutique, a streetwear seller with locations in downtown Detroit and the historic Avenue of Fashion, hasn’t seen a “normal” Black Friday yet. There was construction on Livernois Avenue in 2019, and 2020 had COVID-19 pandemic protocols. This year, supply-chain issues are causing delays up to a month in the delivery of merchandise, but the small business has gotten creative in making up for those delays by expanding its merchandise line with products it makes in Detroit.

“It’s a waiting game, so we just make our own stuff,” co-owner Charles Micheaux said. “It was one of our agenda items to make sure we had enough to make it though not only Black Friday, but through the holiday season.”

Micheaux is confident the store will break even with a Black Friday sale offering up to 50% off everything in the store on apparel brands like Paper Plane and Staple. An early-bird special is running 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. offering 30% off everything.

“It matters,” Micheaux said of the holiday shopping season. “It definitely matters. We’ve been so imbalanced since we opened up from the streetscape and the pandemic. This is really our normal. We conquer. We live on it.”

