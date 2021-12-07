Midtown development to break ground in second quarter of 2022

Developers of The Mid, a more than $250 million mixed-use development along Woodward in Midtown, expect to begin construction in the second quarter of 2022, officials said Tuesday.

The development on 3.8 acres at 3750 Woodward Ave., was originally slated to open in December 2020. Emery Matthews, one of the developers involved in the project, has previously cited the pandemic as a cause of delays in construction.

The project was announced in early 2019 to include multi-family, luxury, co-living and affordable housing as well as a boutique hotel. Up to 100,000 square feet of retail is expected with parking and public areas for residents and visitors.

The Mid will have two phases, the first to consist of co-living spaces. The 300 co-living spaces will contain 550 beds, officials said Tuesday. The design work for the first phase is about 90% complete.

The development will sit across from Orchestra Hall and just north of Whole Foods. It's on the previous site of the Wayne State University Physician Group.