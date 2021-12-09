Newspaper chain Lee Enterprises rejects Alden takeover bid

Josh Funk

Associated Press

Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises has rejected a takeover offer from the Alden Global Capital hedge fund that is one of the largest newspaper owners in the country with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs.

Lee said Thursday that its board unanimously rejected Alden's offer to buy the company for $24 per share or about $141 million because it isn't in the best interests of shareholders. Also Thursday, Lee reported a $5.3 million fiscal fourth-quarter profit this year, rebounding from a $1.3 million loss a year ago, as the number of digital-only subscribers at the company grew 65% to 402,000.

“The Alden proposal grossly undervalues Lee and fails to recognize the strength of our business today, as the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, and our compelling future prospects,” Lee Chairman Mary Junck said.

When it made its offer last month, New York-based Alden said it already owned more than 6% of Lee's stock. Alden didn't immediately respond to Lee Thursday morning.

After Alden made its unsolicited bid, Lee adopted a “poison-pill” plan that would make it more expensive for Alden to buy up Lee's shares once it owns more than 10% of the company. Lee also rebuffed Alden's attempt to nominate three new directors to the company's board.

At that point, the shareholder rights plan that the Davenport, Iowa-based company adopted would allow its other shareholders to buy shares at a 50% discount at that point or possibly get free shares for every share they already own.

Lee owns the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Buffalo News and dozens of other newspapers including nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska.

Alden has scooped up newspapers across the country through a series of acquisitions in recent years, including the purchase of Tribune Publishing's papers earlier this year. Alden's MediaNews Group unit owns dozens of papers, including The Detroit News.

Lee’s stock jumped 12% to $28 a share Thursday morning.