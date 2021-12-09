Redevelopment plans unveiled for iconic former American Motors HQ in Detroit

Detroit — Detroit will say goodbye to the iconic former American Motors Headquarters on the city’s northwest side, which will be demolished in a new $66 million redevelopment, Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to announce Thursday.

The site, which has sat abandoned since 2010, will become home to a newly constructed employment center that will bring 150 construction jobs and more than 300 permanent jobs to the city.

Duggan is expected to detail the redevelopment plans of more than 50 acres of the site on Plymouth Road during a live press conference at 11 a.m.

He will be joined by Tim Conder, vice president of acquisitions for NorthPoint Development; Nicole Sherard Freeman, group executive of jobs, economy & Detroit at Work; Saskia Thompson, executive director of the Detroit Land Bank Authority; and Pastor Quantez Presley of Third New Hope Church.

While AMC was the last company to occupy the space, its life started when it was built as a Kelvinator appliance factory in 1926. The Kelvinator Corporation, established 10 years prior by engineer Nathaniel Wales in Detroit, specialized in household refrigeration appliances. When it introduced the first fully self-contained refrigerator in 1925, the company grew quickly and began construction on the site with Amedeo Leoni, who designed the plant.

It included an office complex at the front of the building, with a three-story factory area complete with a power plant at the back, according to Architecture Afterlife's biography of the site.

After a decade, the company merged with automaker Nash Motors, becoming Nash-Kelvinator. In 1954, Nash-Kelvinator merged again, this time with Hudson Motors, forming the American Motors Corporation. At the time, it was the largest merger in U.S. history.

Chrysler bought out the company in 1979.

