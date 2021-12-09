Starbucks workers vote to unionize in Buffalo, New York

Dee-Ann Durbin

Associated Press

Starbucks workers have voted to unionize at a store in Buffalo, New York over the company’s objections, pointing the way to a new labor model for the 50-year old coffee giant.

The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday that workers voted 19-8 in favor of a union. The board is still counting votes for two other stores.

If the labor board certifies the vote — a process expected to take about a week — it would be the first for any Starbucks-owned store in the U.S. to unionize. Starbucks has actively fought unionization at its stores for decades, saying its stores function best when it works directly with employees.

Workers at three separate Buffalo-area stores began voting by mail last month on whether they wanted to be represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.