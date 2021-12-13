Detroit Center for Innovation to be built in Ilitch-owned District Detroit

Real estate billionaire Stephen Ross’s Related Companies, Olympia Development of Michigan and the University of Michigan announced Monday that its $250 million Detroit Center for Innovation will be built in the District Detroit.

Officials were expected to further discuss Monday the research and education center that will be anchored by the University of Michigan.

The campus will consist of three buildings and span 200,000 square feet. It will be constructed on a four-acre surface parking area between Cass and Grand River and between W. Columbia and Elizabeth streets, officials said.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

The location within the Ilitch family’s entertainment and sports district, officials say “ensures that it will have the maximum positive economic and social impact on the people of Detroit, while propelling city-, region-, and statewide job creation and inclusive economic growth.”

A technology incubator will open in a restored former Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge building at 2115 Cass Ave. A third building will be constructed to provide 300 units of housing on Cass Ave.

“As a native Detroiter, I believe it is critical for the DCI to have a catalytic economic and social impact on the people of Detroit," Stephen Ross, Chairman of Related Companies said in a statement Monday. "That impact will be best achieved in The District Detroit where it will connect with existing density and ignite additional development, especially with technology leaders like ServiceNow driving job creation, attracting entrepreneurs, and inspiring the next generation of trailblazing talent. I have tremendous respect for Christopher Ilitch and Olympia Development’s longstanding commitment to Detroit and am thrilled to partner with them to contribute to the vision of The District Detroit for the betterment of our entire community.”

Ross contributed $100 million toward the effort while the Ilitch organization is providing the land.

“The Detroit Center for Innovation will increase access to opportunity for Detroiters, help nurture and retain talent, and drive positive social and economic impacts throughout the city, region, and state,” said Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “We look forward to working with Stephen Ross and Related Companies — leaders in creating visionary neighborhoods, in developing affordable housing, and in creating unique places across the country — along with the University of Michigan to support the growth of the DCI.”

In late 2019, Ross and Dan Gilbert's Bedrock had announced a $300 million plan to build the center on the site of the failed Wayne County Jail project, with Ross committing $100 million for the center.

But in July of this year, Ross and Bedrock announced the center would not be built on the 14-acre Gratiot property.

Cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN