Some Metro Detroit charities have something to cheer about this season

The twin blows of a global supply chain crisis and a protracted pandemic have buffeted the business world this year, and charities that depend on corporate donations aren't immune from the effects.

As they enter their busiest time of the year, Metro Detroit nonprofits report mixed results: some say they have met or exceeded their donation goals for the holiday season, while others are running behind.

“We feel really fortunate that we’re at the same pace that we were last year and even prior to COVID,” said Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: HOPE, which provides special food boxes for seniors during the holidays.

“Because as a nonprofit leader, that’s one concern that I share with all nonprofit leaders is what is going to happen in times of inflation and other things that are happening, supply chain issues.”

Overall charitable giving rose last year, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down much of the nation's economic activity beginning in March 2020.

According to an annual study by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, total charitable contributions rose 5.1% from 2019 to $471.4 billion.

This year in Metro Detroit, some major companies say they’re meeting and in some cases exceeding their giving goals, with some trying new ways for employees to more easily contribute to corporate giving programs.

But not all efforts have been going as planned. Toys for Tots for Wayne and Macomb counties, for instance, needs additional toys.

“As far as my campaign goes, I’d say we’re behind,” said Staff Sgt. Albian Meshaj, coordinator of Toys for Tots for Wayne and Macomb counties. “The metric that we’re using is the number of toys that are in our warehouse compared to last year and the year prior.”

Meshaj said he’s heard similar accounts from other Toys for Tots campaigns. “It kind of feels like we’re two weeks behind where we normally would be regarding the amount of toys that would be in our facility,” he said. “What is the cause of it? That’s really hard for me to say.”

Meshaj said shoppers for the charity recently visited Target, Meijer and Ollie’s stores in Macomb County and saw no shortage of toys available for purchase.

The organization needs toys for children from birth to 3 years old and ages 11-13.

“Those are the most difficult age ranges to support,” he said. “The cute stuff is usually for 4 to 10 years old, for both boys and girls.”

Mickey Guisewite, founder and executive director of Troy-based Bottomless Toy Chest, which annually gives 30,000 gifts to pediatric cancer patients year-round, said the charity has enough donated toys for the holiday season, but she’s concerned about having enough heading into the new year.

“We’ve always been very fortunate,” she said. “I’m hoping we’re fortunate this year. I guess it all remains to be seen. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

The organization recently held its annual holiday Tons of Toys event at Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit and delivered toys and crafts to various hospitals in the Metro Detroit area, including Beaumont’s Proton Therapy Center in Royal Oak.

“It’s starting typically in October, the beginning of November that everybody wants to do a toy drive. It’s all those toys that we get, everything is distributed starting in 2022, the next year,” she said. “... If we see a shortage, it’s going to impact next year. The first week in January, we’re back in our warehouse. We start getting all the toys organized and categories by age group and type of toy.”

As the pandemic stretches into a second holiday season, major employers are varying their charitable efforts.

This year, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan launched a virtual workplace giving tool that allows employees statewide to make financial donations to community-based charities.

“We started expanding our employee engagement tools before the COVID-19 pandemic to allow employees different ways to engage with charitable partners,” BCBSM spokeswoman Meghan O’Brien said. “Employees were asking for easy, quick ways to support the community.”

Also new this year, BCBSM partnered with Dedicated Senior Medical Centers and Gleaners Community Food Bank to provide 2,000 Healthy Happy New Year boxes containing nonperishable food, a blanket and safety socks to seniors starting Dec. 27.

United Wholesale Mortgage in Pontiac has increased the number of families it helps for its Adopt a Family program from 117 last year to 150 families this year, boosted by the company's growth to nearly 9,000 employees, a UWM spokesperson said.

Teams at UWM adopt families through six Pontiac-based organizations and purchase, wrap and deliver gifts to them.

Bedrock has partnered with the nonprofit Brilliant Detroit to adopt more than 30 families in need, officials said. It's a program Bedrock undertook in 2019 before opting last year to participate in Rocket Mortgage’s larger Family of Companies campaign, said Sam West, Bedrock spokeswoman.

The firm is hosting a drive for employees to donate clothes, books, games and money.

“The company also plans to purchase Meijer gift cards and gifting items to fill in any gaps for these families,” West said.

Bedrock will host a drive-up event at the end of December where families can pick up their items at one of the Brilliant Detroit homes.

"Our efforts this year expand on our participation from 2019 as we are more intimately involved with the process," West said. "We know the direct families we are working to support locally and will have face-to-face interaction with them. Our team members will also be involved in the gift wrapping and decorating of the Brilliant Detroit homes."

General Motors has increased its Giving Tuesday campaign from $50,000 last year to $100,000 this year, giving employees the opportunity to vote for seven local and national nonprofits to win grant dollars, said GM spokeswoman Kristen Ackerman.

GM's Veterans Employee Resource Group says it expects to exceed last year’s Toys for Tots drive, in which donors filled more than 50 boxes with toys and donated about $4,300.

Sharon McCaughrin, the CEO of St. Clair Shores-based nonprofit Big Family of Michigan, said her organization is well on the way to its goal of donating toys to 1,600 children who are in foster care or the care of their grandparents. That’s up from 100 children last year.

Each child receives seven gifts as well as a coat with mittens if needed, she said. The effort is statewide.

“Some agencies have already picked up gifts,” she said. “Once the gifts are picked up by the agency, they give them to the kids.”

Big Family of Michigan’s stock room is usually full of gifts before volunteers begin wrapping, McCaughrin said, adding that they’ve not been impacted by supply chain issues.

“We have not been because mostly we have incredibly generous donors,” she said. “I’ll put something on Facebook — last week I put up that I needed an abacus. I had a request for an abacus. So the next day, I got two from somebody who donated them. We needed African American dolls … I’m running short of African American dolls, so I put something on Facebook and suddenly I get a lot of those.

"People are extremely generous," she said. "The supply chain has not hurt us because we have donors who go out and get it.”

Lansing-based Operation Good Cheer said it has had a successful year collecting donations to provide at least three gifts to more than 6,600 foster-care children, said Sherry Brackenwagen, the charity's development director. That is on par with previous years.

“Our kids, they all got sponsored,” she said. “I had a waiting list of donors wanting to sponsor children too.”

The organization requested wish lists from children starting in October and was able to work within its regular timeline to complete the giveaway. The gifts are transported by semi-truck or airplane to children throughout the state during an annual event that was staged the first weekend in December from Oakland County Airport.

“Last year, we didn’t do any flying because of COVID, so our pilots were very anxious to get on board,” Brackenwagen said.

