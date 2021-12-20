Rocket Cos. acquires personal finance app Truebill in $1.275 billion all-cash deal

Rocket Cos. on Monday announced a $1.275 billion all-cash deal to acquire personal finance app Truebill.

Founded in 2015, Truebill is a mobile application that allows users to manage subscriptions, track their spending and build budgets, among other features. The company also renegotiates bills on customers' behalf. It claims to have some 2.5 million members and to have doubled its user base in the last year. The company analyzes $50 billion in monthly transaction volume and claims to have saved its customers more than $100 million overall.

"We are very impressed with what Truebill has created — providing a simple, intuitive client experience to help its users save significant money," Rocket CEO Jay Farner said in a statement Monday. "The company is a perfect fit for the Rocket platform. Truebill's work helping Americans keep track of their finances and providing guidance that leads to better financial outcomes follows the same philosophy as Rocket Companies —leveraging the power of technology to remove the friction from complex transactions — and applies it to everyday life."

In a news release announcing the transaction, Rocket said the Truebill deal would add to its real estate and home financing platform as well as its auto sales marketplace and bring the Detroit-based company closer to its goal of establishing "a centralized destination for consumers to manage their entire financial lives."

Though known primarily for its large mortgage lending business, Rocket has sought to build out and highlight other parts of its portfolio, underpinned by its technology platform. It recently launched an automotive retail marketplace, for example, and earlier this year said it would offer financing for solar panels and installation.

Rocket characterized the Truebill acquisition as a growth opportunity, as well as a chance to connect with new prospective customers. The company also said the acquisition would provide it with a new "consistent monthly revenue" stream from Truebill's business. Truebill says it is on track to generate $100 million in annual recurring revenue, and 2021 revenue more than doubled from 2020, according to a news release.

"By joining forces with the Rocket FinTech powerhouse, we will be able to extend our reach and seamlessly connect consumers with even more services," Haroon Mokhtarzada, co-founder and CEO of Truebill, said in a statement. "The synergy between Truebill and the Rocket Companies platform could not be stronger, especially when you consider the importance of home ownership as the centerpiece of a healthy financial life."

Rocket shares were trading down about 5% Monday morning. Year-to-date, the company's stock is down roughly 25%. It opened Monday at $15.24 per share.

Rocket said the deal is expected to close before year's end.

