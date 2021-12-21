Payne: Inside Lucid, Tesla's Silicon Valley EV arch-rival

Newark, California — Located just 11 miles up the San Francisco Bay from Tesla Inc.'s Fremont factory, Lucid Motors is the third electric vehicle maker in California’s Big Three.

With a market capitalization hovering near $100 billion — more than Detroit’s Big Three of General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV — the brand joins Tesla and Irvine-based Rivian Automotive Inc. as highly-valued, 21st-century automakers delivering a new breed of luxury performance.