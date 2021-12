Esha Dey and Elena Popina

Bloomberg

There was a sense among Wall Street types a year ago that Tesla's entrance into the S&P 500 Index would calm the stock. Sure, it would still have sporadic moments of Elon Musk-driven swings -- up 5% Tuesday, down 5% Wednesday -- but overall, it would behave more like a proper, staid member of the blue-blooded community it was joining.