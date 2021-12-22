Bedrock buys former UAW-GM training center along riverfront

Rocket Mortgage founder Dan Gilbert's real-estate business is adding to its portfolio another iconic riverfront property that formerly housed the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources in an effort it hopes to further enrich the experiences offered on the Detroit River, Bedrock LLC CEO Kofi Bonner said.

Bedrock on Tuesday closed on the building at 200 Walker Street, one of the most visible properties in the city situated along the river. It acquired the 420,000 square-foot event, office and warehouse space advertised as "The Icon" from a joint venture between Auburn Hills-based Moceri Cos. and Detroit-based 400 Monroe Associates for an undisclosed amount.