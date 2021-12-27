New York's Broadway shows, museums, concerts struggle to stay open as COVID surges

Elaine Chen and Norah Mulinda

Bloomberg

New York City’s museums, concerts and Broadway theaters are desperately trying to keep their doors open amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, but the onslaught is overwhelming a tourism industry that had just started to regain its footing.

Last week, the city decided to limit the number of revelers at the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square to 15,000, a fraction of the million people who packed in for the celebration in years past.