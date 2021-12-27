Flight cancellations continue due to weather, sick crews, including in Detroit

Staff and wire reports

The Detroit News

Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel this past weekend continued Monday at Detroit Metro Airport.

As of noon Monday, 27 flights were canceled to or from Detroit Metro, following 20 canceled flights Sunday morning and 32 cancellations on Saturday, according to flight tracker site FlightAware.

There were 119 delays reported to or from Detroit Metro as of noon Monday.

SkyWest had 14 cancellations Monday, followed by Delta with seven cancellations. Spirit and American Airlines each at three canceled flights.

Staffers calling out sick because of COVID-19, particularly since the emergence of the omnicron variant, have left airlines short in recent days. According to FlightAware, airlines have canceled roughly 4,000 flights to, from or inside the U.S. since Friday.

Delta, United, JetBlue and American have all said that the coronavirus was causing staffing problems, and European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday-season flights because staff were infected, but weather and other factors played a role as well.

Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest led to nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, said Alaska Airlines, and the airline expects more than 100 flight cancellations Monday. But it says that crew calling out sick because of COVID-19 is no longer a factor.

United said it canceled 115 flights Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, due to crews out with COVID-19.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a consistent problem this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020 when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year as air travel rebounded faster than almost anyone had expected.

Airlines have called on the Biden administration to shorten the guidelines for the isolation period for vaccinated workers who get COVID-19, in order to ease staffing shortages. The union for flight attendants has pushed back against that, saying the isolation period should remain 10 days.

Detroit News staff writer Candice Williams and the AP contributed.