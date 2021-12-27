Grocery workers face omicron surge, 'untenable work environment'

Suhauna Hussain

Los Angeles Times

After taking several months off following a bout with COVID-19, Rachel Campos went back to work as a grocery store cashier in July with more knowledge about how to minimize the risk of contracting the disease on the job, and hopes of feeling safer.

Last week, a co-worker Campos had been in close contact with at her Ralphs location tested positive for the virus, and she has heard of several other infections among the staff, upending any sense of control or safety as the omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeps through California with staggering speed.