Gold edges higher as traders weigh record COVID-19 infections
Bloomberg
Gold edged higher as investors assessed the resilience of the global economic recovery, with COVID-19 cases hitting a pandemic record.
More than 1.44 million infections worldwide on Monday smashed the previous high after factoring out a statistical blip in Turkey last year. While the highly-transmissible omicron is spreading rapidly around the world, studies suggest that illness caused by the new strain isn't as severe as in previous waves.