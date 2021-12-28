Startup delivers health care to workers without insurance
Philadelphia Inquirer
Joseph Kitonga is a 24-year-old from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, who aims to reinvent the way primary care is delivered to hourly workers who lack health insurance.
His primary care service Vitable LLC has gotten strong reviews from employers and workers in child care, restaurants, and home care for its high quality and convenience. The firm has already signed up 10,000 people in its current markets of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.