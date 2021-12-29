Harris quietly taps Wall Street, tech CEOs for advice on policy
Justin Sink
Bloomberg
Vice President Kamala Harris has increasingly turned to corporate executives from Wall Street and Silicon Valley to serve as informal advisers, policy allies and political boosters as she grapples with a sprawling and at times intractable policy portfolio.
Microsoft President Brad Smith, Cisco Systems C Chuck Robbins and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser are among the leaders whom Harris has sought out in telephone conversations, video conferences and strategy meetings.