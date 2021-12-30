CDC urges travelers to avoid cruise ships even if vaccinated

Catherine Larkin

Bloomberg

Cruise ships should be avoided even if passengers are vaccinated due to the risk of COVID-19, U.S. health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel alert on cruise ships Thursday to the highest-risk level, saying the virus spreads easily between people aboard in close quarters.

Shares of Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. tumbled, erasing earlier gains.