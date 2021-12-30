Eastland Center wraps last holiday season. Next up: Demolition and redevelopment

Harper Woods — After more than 60 years in business, Eastland Center is limping through its last days, destined for demolition next year.

Shoppers stopping at the mall on Vernier Road have only two remaining store options: K&G Fashions and Shoppers World. Eastland’s interior stores have all closed, according to property management. Fencing sits around much of the property, with only a path clear for motorists to approach the remaining stores.