What really happens when workers get a flexible hybrid schedule?

Designing your ideal schedule and negotiating it with your boss has never been easier.

The COVID-19 pandemic has redrawn corporate policies such that most major companies now offer employees the flexibility to work both from the office and from home. BlackRock Inc. mandates three days per week in person, and Apple Inc., which this month postponed its planned Feb. 1 office return indefinitely because of disruptions from the omicron variant, has chosen three specific in-office days: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.