DTE gas customers start paying more this month. Utility says most will fund system upgrades
Candice Williams
The Detroit News
Customers of DTE Energy Co.’s gas service will see a bump in their bills this month after the Michigan Public Service Commission approved an $84.1 million rate increase for DTE Gas Co. While that's not welcome news for homeowners and business operators, the utility says most of the additional revenue will go toward modernizing its gas delivery network — a long-term benefit for customers.