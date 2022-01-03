BUSINESS

Airlines warn of crippling disruption from 5G rollout, including at Detroit Metro

Jordyn Grzelewski
The Detroit News

Romulus — Aviation experts and airlines are warning a rollout of 5G cellular service threatens to interfere with airplane electronic systems that are critical for pilots landing in bad weather.

It's an issue that could have major implications for U.S. airports, including Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, which already are experiencing large-scale flight delays and cancellations amid winter weather and pandemic-related staffing challenges.

