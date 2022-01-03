Caesars Windsor to temporarily close due to rising COVID-19 cases

Caesars Windsor has announced a temporary closure this month in response to the Ontario government placing further restrictions on restaurants and casinos due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The closure will take place beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and continue through Jan. 26. All programming, concerts, events, hotel and dining reservations have been canceled, officials said.

“The health and safety of our employees and guests remain a priority and we look forward to welcoming you back at a time when it is safe for our community,” Kevin Laforet, president of Caesars Windsor, said in a statement Monday.

The temporary closure follows the Ontario government's announcement Monday that all schools must close buildings and move to virtual learning because of concern over rising cases of omicron. The government also closed indoor dining, gyms and theaters and hospitals have been directed to stop all non-urgent surgeries.

Guests of the hotel will have to leave by noon Tuesday and the casino’s gaming floor will close by midnight. Hotel reservations will not be booked until further notice. officials said.

The Live to Rock concert, scheduled for Jan. 20, will be rescheduled to the summer of 2022. The Alice Cooper concert scheduled for Jan. 27 will be canceled.

Ticketholders for postponed shows can hold onto their tickets. Refund requests will be handled through the original point of purchase, officials said. Canceled shows will automatically be refunded through Ticketmaster or by request through the original point of purchase.

Tickets redeemed with Caesars Rewards will be valid for the rescheduled date.

“Caesars Windsor looks forward to welcoming back our guests and employees soon,” officials wrote. “We continue to support the provincial government and our local public health unit in preventing the spread of COVID-19. We remain dedicated to providing a comfortable environment with rigorous safety protocols where the health and safety of everyone is a priority.”

Hotel guests can email vipservice@caesarswindsor.com for information. Updates will also be posted at caesarswindsor.com.

Associated Press contributed.