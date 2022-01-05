HBO Max subscribers top 73.8 million ahead of Discovery deal

Crayton Harrison and Scott Moritz

Bloomberg

AT&T Inc. booked growth in its key subscriber businesses, helping to deliver on a promise it made to investors to return to its core connectivity mission after abandoning a costly media strategy.

HBO Max subscribers reached about 73.8 million at the end of 2021, topping the high end of its owner's forecast, placing the service in the upper tier of streaming platforms vying for the world's viewers. Hits including "The Sex Lives of College Girls" and a "Sex and the City" spinoff helped HBO Max add subscribers in the fourth quarter. In October, Dallas-based AT&T had forecast a year-end range of 70 million to 73 million total subscribers.