5G rollout chaos exposes long-brewing aviation-telecom feud

Todd Shields and Alan Levin

Bloomberg

A long-simmering dispute over promising new wireless technology burst into public view in the past week and threatened to further disrupt U.S. air travel already hobbled by the new omicron COVID variant.

The fight over whether a new service for mobile phones would interfere with the electronics airline pilots need to land their planes pitted some of the nation’s most powerful corporations and industries against each other and reached the Oval Office before a truce was called earlier this week.