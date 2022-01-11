What's slowed the Hudson's skyscraper project in Detroit

Detroit — Four years after Bedrock kicked off construction on the Hudson’s site in downtown Detroit, the project is taking shape with the shorter of two buildings expected to be finished this year.

“The structure of the Block will be completed this year, with the installation of façade materials taking place in mid-2022,” said Joe Guziewicz, senior vice president of construction for Bedrock. “Mechanical, electrical and plumbing will also be installed in the below-grade parking garage.”