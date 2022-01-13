Survey: Michigan businesses, nonprofits have a sunnier outlook on 2022 than 2021

Businesses, government and nonprofits in Michigan have a rosier outlook on their organization's next 12 months compared with this point last year, according to survey results released Thursday.

The Detroit Economic Club issued the results of its 2022 Michigan Economic Outlook survey, now in its 10th year. The results were slated to be discussed Thursday by a panel featuring General Motors Co. chief economist Elaine Buckberg and Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin Messer Jr.

The survey's results are based on responses from 350 businesses, government entities and nonprofit organizations that cross sectors ranging from agriculture to construction to health care. Respondents were surveyed Nov. 9-Dec. 17.

In general, respondents had a more positive outlook on how they expected the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to affect their performance in 2022 compared with 2021.

About 50% of respondents reported that the pandemic had a "somewhat negative" or "extremely negative" impact on their performance in 2021. But in looking out at 2022, just over 35% were expecting a "somewhat negative" or "extremely negative" impact. And those who expected "no clear impact" on their performance jumped from 16.1% in 2021 to 31.5% in 2022.

Meanwhile, a majority of respondents, 61.6%, said they expect to hire more people in 2022. More than 60% expect to remain in their state, nearly half expect to grow in their state and 17% said they expect to grow globally this year.

Respondents were asked questions about their organization, local communities, region and the state on a scale of 1-10. Those responses were translated to a 0-100 scale.

Respondents' 12-month organizational outlook scored a 76, up from 72 in 2021 but below the outlooks they had for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

They rated their organizations' ability to "adapt well to changes in the marketplace" and having highly engaged workforce, efficient systems and processes, a clear direction for the future and the "right culture to execute strategy" lower for 2022 than in 2021.

In looking at their local communities, businesses, governments and nonprofits rated their hospitals, cultural institutions, public safety and support for entrepreneurs lower than in 2021. They rated their K-12 schools the same as last year, and rated the availability of labor and talent, infrastructure and public transportation higher.

The response to how likely organizations were to recommend their region in the state as a "great place to grow a business" fell from a score of 78 in 2021 to 75 in 2022.

Respondents this year were less likely to say their region had a "forward-looking culture that embraces entrepreneurialism" and an "unparalleled quality of life." They were more likely to say their region had a large pool of skilled, educated talent available and great educational systems.

For the state as a whole, respondents were more likely this year than last year to say they'd recommend Michigan as a "great place to grow a business" and to say the state is business-friendly, has a strong economy and is "on the right track."

This is a developing story. Visit www.detroitnews.com for updates.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski