Drug smuggling surged in Detroit area, but that's not all Customs confiscated
BUSINESS

'We're overwhelmed:' Nurses protest COVID working conditions

Madison Muller
Bloomberg

Chicago nurses joined colleagues across the country Thursday to protest against working conditions that they say have rapidly deteriorated as hordes of COVID-19 patients push hospitals to the limit. 

Scott Mechanic, 36, an emergency room nurse at the University of Chicago Medical Center, said the problems stem from widespread labor shortages throughout the health-care system and hospital leaders who are reluctant to provide assistance. 

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months
Subscribe Now