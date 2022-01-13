'We're overwhelmed:' Nurses protest COVID working conditions
Madison Muller
Bloomberg
Chicago nurses joined colleagues across the country Thursday to protest against working conditions that they say have rapidly deteriorated as hordes of COVID-19 patients push hospitals to the limit.
Scott Mechanic, 36, an emergency room nurse at the University of Chicago Medical Center, said the problems stem from widespread labor shortages throughout the health-care system and hospital leaders who are reluctant to provide assistance.