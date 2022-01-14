Bedrock names first chief technology officer to woo tenants downtown

In an effort to draw more tenants from the suburbs to downtown Detroit, Bedrock has named its first chief technology officer charged with making its buildings more tech focused.

Michael Osment starts in his role effective immediately, the firm announced this week.

A University of Michigan alum with bachelor's and MBA degrees, Osment will lead Bedrock’s technology team in Detroit and Cleveland, where its portfolio includes more than 18 million square feet of office, retail and residential space. His role will include overseeing building services, data management and information technology. Among the goals are to reduce energy usage and improve digital infrastructure within Bedrock's buildings.

“As we look to reinforce Detroit’s position as the technology-hub of the Midwest, Bedrock needs to redefine its physical infrastructure and ensure that our buildings are retrofitted and designed as tech-focused spaces,” Bedrock COO Ivy Greaner said in a statement. “Michael has a unique and strong background in technology, analytics and architecture, and will help lead Bedrock’s portfolio into the next stage of digital building optimization.”

Osment has worked more than 20 years as an information and technology executive, Bedrock said. He most recently served as the interim chief information officer at Plano, Texas-based Fortium Partners, where Bedrock said he led "the turnaround of a rapidly growing manufacturing company after a failed enterprise resource planning implementation."

“I’m excited to join the Bedrock team to help lure tenants from the suburbs to the heart of downtown Detroit,” Osment said. “Through the implementation of new tenant experiences and amenities incorporating advanced technology, Bedrock spaces will be exciting environments that fuse the digital and physical worlds to make downtown a clear choice for tenants, offering key services that can’t be found outside the city limits.”

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

.