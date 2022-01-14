JPMorgan falls on trading revenue slump, muted loan growth

Hannah Levitt

Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase posted a decline in trading revenue that was steeper than analysts expected, and both commercial and consumer loans fell from a year earlier.

Shares of the company dropped after the firm reported a 16% slide in fixed-income trading revenue, worse than the 13.5% decline analysts had been expecting. Expenses rose 11% from a year earlier as compensation costs increased, and the firm said to expect costs to rise to about $77 billion this year.