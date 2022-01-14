Biden vaccine mandate is gone. Businesses may need to impose their own

Matthew Boyle

Bloomberg

The U.S. Supreme Court may have rejected a federal rule mandating COVID-19 vaccinations or testing, but businesses threatened by omicron's spread might be forced to implement one anyway to protect the workers they have and keep factories open.

While many companies have already imposed their own vaccine requirements, about 1 in 3 employers planned to do so only if the Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule took effect. Those companies now face a decision, one that might be forced upon them by surging COVID-19 infection rates that have sent absenteeism soaring at plants, hospitals and other workplaces.