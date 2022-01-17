FAA clears way for some jets to fly within 5G airwaves
Alan Levin
Bloomberg
U.S. aviation regulators granted approvals that will allow some jetliners to operate within zones where new 5G wireless services are set to begin Wednesday, significantly reducing the potential impact on flight schedules.
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday airline manufacturers had shown that the mobile-phone signals won’t cause interference with critical aircraft equipment on certain Airbus SE and Boeing Co. models.