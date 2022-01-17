Walmart filings reveal plans to create cryptocurrency, NFTs

Brendan Case and Susan Decker

Bloomberg

Walmart Inc. is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show, setting the stage for meeting its customers in the emerging metaverse.

The retailer sought several new trademarks in December that show it intends to make and sell virtual goods such as electronics, decor, toys, sporting goods and personal-care products.