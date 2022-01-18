Online gambling generated $1.4 billion in Michigan in its first year

Internet casinos, poker and sports betting in Michigan generated $1.4 billion in revenue in 2021, the first year online gambling was operational in the state.

Internet casino gaming generated $1.1 billion in revenue while internet sports betting produced $292.2 million, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Meanwhile, bettors wagered $3.7 billion at online sportsbooks last year.

Michigan became the third state in U.S. history to generate more than $1 billion in annual revenue from online casino games and poker, and the first to do so in its first year, according to PlayMichigan.com, a site that covers gaming in the state.

“It took time for online sports betting to truly ramp up, but online casinos have flourished from the very beginning,” Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the PlayUSA.com network, which includes PlayMichigan.com, said in a statement Tuesday. “Few saw Michigan hitting $1 billion in revenue over the first year, especially considering that no state had ever reached that level before. To do it in year one has been impressive, creating a significant stream of tax revenue from the state along the way.”

Online gambling operators paid $201.67 million in internet gaming taxes and fees to the state, and $7.27 million in online sports betting taxes and fees. Detroit's three casinos paid $59.35 million in wagering taxes and municipal services fees to the city for 2021. And tribal operators across the state reported making $22.39 million in payments to governing bodies.

For online casino games and poker, operator BetMGM, affiliated with MGM Grand Detroit, had the highest revenue for the year of more than $417 million.

For online sports betting, the leader in 2021 in total handle was operator FanDuel, which is affiliated with MotorCity Casino Hotel, with more than $993 million in bets.

In December, online gambling operators reported $156.52 million in revenue, down 3.2% from November. December brought a monthly record of $121.76 million in revenue tied to internet gaming, the MGCB reported. Fourteen operators were authorized for both forms of online wagering in December.

Last week, the state reported that Detroit's three casinos netted $1.294 billion in aggregate revenue in 2021, beating 2020 results but falling short of 2019's record total.

The state operates a 24-hour, toll-free helpline for problem gambling at 1-800-270-7117. Information on self-exclusion programs is available at www.michigan.gov/mgcb.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski