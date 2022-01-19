Activision's CEO is looking at $375 million payday in Microsoft sale

Devon Pendleton and Scott Carpenter

Bloomberg

Last year, Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick received a 50% pay cut. This year, he's up for a $375.3 million windfall.

That's the amount the video-game executive stands to receive before taxes when Microsoft Corp. completes its $68.7 billion deal to buy Activision. It's a remarkable payout for a leader whose recent tenure has been marked by employee complaints over sexism, a hostile work culture and mismanagement of assault claims.